The Blues Band is live at Lincoln Drill Hall this week.

The band was formed in 1979, by ex-Manfred Mann group members, Paul Jones and Tom McGuinness just for fun and a bit of beer money.

However, the venture was so successful, the group found themselves with whole new careers on their hands.

Their Lincoln gig is on Friday, February 15 at 8pm and tickets are £30.50, £20.50 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com