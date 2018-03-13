The Illegal Eagles swooping into the Baths Hall

The Illegal Eagles return to Lincolnshire this weekend.

Often hailed as the world’s best Eagles tribute band, The Illegal Eagles have now been touring for 20 years.

Their longevity and continued international acclaim are due in no small part to their extraordinary mastery of the Eagles’ distinctive sound.

This new tour will feature see more of the same Eagles classics, including hits Hotel California, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Life in the Fast Lane, Desperado and more.

They are at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Saturday, March 17.

Tickets are £24.50 on 0844 854 2776 or http://bit.ly/2Im0v2X