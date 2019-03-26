The Hairy Bikers are cooking up a treat at the Baths Hall

The Hairy Bikers are riding into Lincolnshire next week with their brand new live show.

Si King and Dave Myers are presenting An Evening With The Hairy Bikers at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Wednesday, April 3.

The show will be an epic night of cooking and conversation.

Big hearted, down-to-earth cooks with a love of good food, Si and Dave have been cooking together for more than 20 years.

They have created haute cuisine dishes with Michelin-starred chefs and travelled the world in the pursuit of great food.

They’ve also explored the length and breadth of the British Isles to discover brand new recipes and create their own fresh takes on cooking classics.

Tickets for their Baths Hall date are available now on 0844 8542776 or online

