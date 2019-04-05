The Bootleg Beatles are back at the Baths Hall

The Bootleg Beatles are set to return to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week.

The world’s most famous Beatles tribute band continues to draw critical acclaim from across the globe with their stunning recreation of the greatest songbook of all time.

Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the 60s, every tiny detail is meticulously covered from costumes to authentic period instruments, the group’s witty scouse banter and their inflection-perfect’ creating an authentic live Beatles experience.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Monday, April 8.

Tickets are £34.85 on 0844 8542776 or online.