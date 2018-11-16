The Bon Jovi Experience is coming to Lincolnshire

Endorsed by the legendary Jon Bon Jovi himself, The Bon Jovi Experience are coming to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe in time for Christmas.

The Bon Jovi Experience are the world’s first and finest tribute to the great Bon Jovi and are the world’s only tribute to have been requested by, and to have performed live on stage with, Jon Bon Jovi himself.

They are also the only tribute to have been featured on the official Bon Jovi website.

As Jon Bon Jovi himself put it: “The best tribute I’ve ever seen.”

The show is at the Plowright on Friday, December 14.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk