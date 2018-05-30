The Bluejays are bringing rock & roll’s glory days to Lincoln

Award-winning band The Bluejays are live at Lincoln Drill Hall this week.

Winners of the National Vintage Award for Best Band, The Bluejays take audiences back to the time when rock & roll changed the world.

Between 1955 and 1959, artists such as Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Everly Brothers, Eddie Cochran and Little Richard transformed music.

Much more than just a concert show, The Bluejays take you on a historical journey through some of biggest hits of the era, including Rock Around The Clock, That’ll Be The Day, Tutti Frutti, Summertime Blues, Johnny B. Goode, Wake Up Little Susie, La Bamba and more.

And they reveal how the rock & roll movement, rather than being ‘a communicable disease’ as it was described by some, brought about a dream of equality and freedom that we still chase to this day.

The show is at the Drill Hall on Friday, June 1 at 8pm.

Tickets are £26, £18 and £12 on 01522 873894 or https://bit.ly/2GPbT5k