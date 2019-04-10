The best of Pink Floyd in Gainsborough this week

Pink Floyd tribute band The Floyd Effect are live in Gainsborough for two nights this week.

After their sell out performance in 2018, the band is back at Trinity Arts Centre by popular demand for shows on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13.

The show is a faithful recreation of the music and intensity of a Pink Floyd concert and is performed without recourse to backing tracks, racks of computers, or other technological wizardry.

Every note that you hear is played and sung by the band, making each concert a genuine ‘live’ experience, powerful, immersive and emotional.

And, being a Floyd tribute, the music is supported by a dramatic light show that incorporates the iconic circular screen, two sets of projections (incorporating some of Pink Floyd’s own images and some of the band’s own), smoke and lasers.

Gordon Reid, the band’s keyboard player, said: “To be honest, we didn’t know much about Gainsborough before our first visit, but we thoroughly enjoyed it.

“The Arts Centre is the smallest venue on our tours, but we come back because the audiences are fantastic.

“Last year, lots of people were unable to obtain tickets, so they asked us whether we could play two nights this year, and we were delighted to agree to this.

“We’ll be playing our new Wall Around The Moon concert on both nights.

“This highlights Pink Floyd’s 1979 album The Wall, which remains as relevant today as it was when it was released 40 years ago.

“In addition, we’ve put together a section that contains some classic tracks from Meddle, Wish You Were Here, Animals and A Momentary Lapse Of Reason and, of course, we’ll be playing our signature performance of the whole of Dark Side Of The Moon.”

John Lovegrove, lead singer and guitarist, who has previously worked with the likes of David Bowie, Bon Jovi and Janet Jackson, continued: “We’ve really enjoy our previous trips to Gainsborough.

“The audiences at the Arts Centre really know their Pink Floyd and, because it’s such an intimate venue, we get great feedback from them.

“Happily, the stage is big enough to accommodate our full setup – lights, lasers, projections, the whole show – so it promises to be a great couple of nights.”

And Garry Tyrrell, the band’s bassist, concluded: “Fans of Pink Floyd know every nuance of the music and they would know instantly if we failed to capture an arrangement, a solo, or even a mood correctly.

“So we owe it to them to get everything right.

“It helps that everyone in the band loves the music of Pink Floyd as much as the audience does.”

Both the group’s Gainsborough shows start at 7.30pm on the respective nights.

Tickets are £20 on 01427 676655 or online.