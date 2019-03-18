The best of Foreigner and Journey in one big tribute night

Tribute band A Foreigners Journey are live in Lincoln this weekend.

Playing the biggest hits of classic rock legends Foreigner and Journey, the group is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Saturday, March 23.

Foreigner and Journey are both rock giants who have attracted huge audiences as live acts since forming in the 1970’s.

The two bands have achieved massive commercial and critical success and both sold in excess of 80 million albums.

However, their live UK shows are few and far between, meaning many UK fans don't get to hear the bands' classic songs live.

Which is where A Foreigners Journey come in.

Cherry picking the very best and most iconic songs from each of the two bands, the show features songs like Don’t Stop Believin’, Cold As Ice, Separate Ways, Juke Box Hero, Feels Like The First Time, I Want To Know What Love Is, Faithfully, Open Arms and Waiting For A Girl Like You.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £18.50 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

