The best of Bob Dylan at the Theatre Royal

The Bob Dylan Story comes to Lincoln this week.

The definitive live celebration of rock’s greatest icon, celebrates the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan’s legendary appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Songs like Blowing In The Wind, The Times They Are A Changin’, Subterranean Homesick Blues, Like a Rolling Stone. All Along The Watchtower and Mr Tambourine Man have become rock standards that are still revered to this day.

The show is at New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Friday, January 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £19.50 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk