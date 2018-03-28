The Amazing Bubble Man is coming to Lincoln

Edinburgh Fringe favourite The Amazing Bubble Man is live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Louis Pearl, aka The Amazing Bubble Man, has been thrilling audiences worldwide for more than 30 years with the art, magic, science and fun of bubbles.

Louis explores the breathtaking dynamics of bubbles, combining comedy and artistry with audience participation and spellbinding bubble tricks, creating everything from square bubbles to people inside bubbles.

He is at the Drill Hall on Sunday, April 1 at 11.30am and 2pm.

Tickets are £19, £15 and £12 on 01522 873894 or https://bit.ly/2udFMv1