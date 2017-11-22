Talented juniors presenting Hairspray at the Drill Hall

New Youth Theatre Juniors are presenting the hit musical Hairspray at Lincoln Drill Hall this week.

It’s 1962, and big-haired teenager Tracy Turnblad dreams of dancing on the local teenage TV dance program.

When she learns a few dance moves from her good friend Seaweed, her wish comes true and she becomes an instant local celebrity.

A fun show full of big characters and songs like You Can’t Stop The Beat and Good Morning Baltimore, it is at the Drill Hall on Friday, November 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8.50 and £7.50 from the box office on 01522 873894 or online at http://bit.ly/2ihMAzu