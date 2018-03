Gainsborough Folk Club is back in session this week with a live performance Duncan McFarlane & Anne Brivonese.

The duo are making a second attempt to play for the club this month after the big freeze put paid to their first.

Guitarist Duncan is a regular on the UK folk scene with a mix of his own material and covers.

He and fiddle player Anne regularly play together at folk events as a duo.

The concert is at the Melrose Club on Friday, March 16 at 8.30pm.