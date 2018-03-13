Take two for BGT star Jess Robinson

Britain’s Got Talent star Jess Robinson is live the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend with her new show, Here Come The Girls.

The award-winning performer, who reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent this year, will present an evening of celebrity impressions, musical comedy and vocal gymnastics.

Originally meant to be at the Plowright on March 3, the show was postponed due to the bad weather.

She is now coming on Saturday, March 17.

Tickets for the original date are still valid for the new one.

Further tickets are available on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2GiVHKS