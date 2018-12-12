Swing into Christmas with the Rat Pack

Put the cool into Christmas this weekend with the Rat Pack at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe.

Celebrating the most wonderful time of the year, The Rat Pack at Christmas is the festive edition of a tribute show that has successfully toured venues throughout the UK and Europe for many years.

The show re-creates the legendary Christmas in Las Vegas at The Sands with the best of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr, including all the great hits like My Way, Mr Bojangles, New York New York, Amore, Fly Me To The Moon and seasonal classics such as Winter Wonderland, Let It Snow, The Most Wonderful Time of The Year and White Christmas.

The show is at the Plowright on Sunday, December 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.05 on 0844 8440444 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk