Swing into Christmas with the Rat Pack

The legendary sound of the Rat Pack comes to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend for The Rat Pack Swinging Christmas Show.

Capturing the classic swagger and style of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr, the show features hits like Ain’t That A Kick In The Head, The Lady Is A Tramp, My Way, Mr Bojangles and New York New York.

And joining the show will be special guest Kenny Lynch who had two top 10 hits with Up On The Roof and You Can Never Stop Me Loving You.

The show is on Sunday, December 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2AAXQPi