Peep Show legend Super Hans is heading to Lincoln this weekend to play a huge DJ set at Propaganda at the Engine Shed.

More than 25,000 people attend Propaganda events around the world each week and previous Engine Shed nights have been played by the likes of The Libertines, Alt-J, Zane Lowe, Mumford & Sons and Bloc Party.

The gig is Saturday, December 9, details are at www.engineshed.co.uk