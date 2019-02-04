Strictly star Giovanni Pernice bringing his tour to Lincolnshire

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice brings his new live show Dance is Life to Lincolnshire next month.

Choreographed by Jason Gilkison, Strictly’s creative director, Dance is Life is a showcase of ballroom and Latin dances like the paso doble, the waltz, the rumba and the jive, with a beautiful Italian theme running throughout the show.

Headlined by Giovanni, the show also features seven other world-class professional dancers, including Strictly’s newest professional, Luba Mushtuk, who returns as his leading lady once again.

The show is at the Baths Hall on March 17.

Tickets are available on 0844 8440444 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk