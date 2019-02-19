Strictly star Brendan Cole is live at the Baths Hall

Brush off your tails because Brendan Cole is back in Lincolnshire this weekend with his new tour Show Man.

This brand new production promises unparalleled entertainment as Brendan leads his stunning cast in a thrilling extravaganza of music and dance.

The very first winner of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is joined by an amazing team of professional dancers, singers and a live band to showcase the superb choreography and dazzling performance that has kept him in the public eye for 15 years.

Join him for a night of beautiful ballroom magic and high-energy Latin passion which will see Brendan at his best.

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Saturday, February 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £36 to £43 on 0844 8440444 or at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk