Strictly pair are off to the movies in brand new show

Strictly Come Dancing pair Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are coming to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this spring with their brand new show Remembering The Movies.

From the Golden Age of Hollywood through to the modern mega musical, this show is a highlight of some of the great movie eras.

Enjoy tributes to Audrey Hepburn, Saturday Night Fever, Gene Kelly, The Greatest Showman, Marilyn Monroe, La La Land, James Bond, Cabaret and many more.

The show is at the Baths Hall on April 11.

Tickets are available now on 0844 844044 or online at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk