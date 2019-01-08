Strictly finalist Dianne and the girls are coming to the Baths Hall

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Dianne Buswell brings her brand new show Here Come The Girls to Lincolnshire in March.

Dianne reached the final of Strictly last month with her partner Joe Sugg.

Now, she, Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt are hitting the road with a show of ballroom and Latin routines, choreographed by Patrick Helm, who will also perform on the show with Dianne.

Dianne and Amy have both established themselves on Strictly and now Chloe is joining the cast of pro girls to make it the first girls tour.

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on March 9.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk.

Limited pre-show meet and greet opportunity tickets are also available now.