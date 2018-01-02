Storytelling sessions are back in Gainsborough next month

Children’s interactive storytelling returns to the Old Nick Theatre in Gainsborough next month.

Kirsty Mead, from Rhubarb Theatre, will be telling the story of the lost penguin from Oliver Jeffers’ book Lost and Found.

The sessions are for children of all ages, but mostly those aged between two and seven years-old.

The event is on Sunday, February 25 with sessions at 2pm and 3.30pm.

Sessions are limited to 30 places at each so early-booking is advised.

To book your place, call the box office on 07434 540516 or visit the website at www.gainsboroughtheatrecompany.com