Start the panto fun with Aladdin at the New Theatre Royal

It is almost December and that means pantomime season is about to start across Lincolnshire.

And getting things underway will be the New Theatre Royal’s in Lincoln with Aladdin.

Take a magic carpet ride to Marrakesh to join the fun, laughter and adventures of Dame Donna Kebab, her handsome son Aladdin and comical son Cous-Cous.

Meet the beautiful Princess Jasmine and her glamorous mum, Sultana Tangine.

But look out for the evil magician Abanazar who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the all-powerful magic lamp.

This year’s pantomime stars Sandi Bogle (Gogglebox, Celebrity Big Brother) as Sultana Tangine, Andy Abraham (X Factor) as Genie of the Lamp and Chris Johnson (CBBC presenter and voice of Dennis the Menace) as Cous-Cous.

Back by popular demand, are Patric Kearns as Dame Donna Kebab and Ian Crowe, as Abanazar, while taking the title role will be Alessandro Lubrano as Aladdin.

Georgia Hayes-Cowley plays the Slave of the Ring and Anna Hannides – fresh from performing as Pocahontas in Disneyland Paris – is Jasmine.

The ensemble will comprise of four professional dancers – Paige Blackwell, Steven Garrod, Yasmine Amiss and Marc Vizuete –backed up by 16 boys and girls from across the county in two teams.

The show runs from Monday, December 4 to January 7 and tickets are available on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk