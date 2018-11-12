Start Christmas early with Chapterhouse at Trinity Arts in Gainsborough

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is presenting A Christmas Carol at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week.

On Christmas Eve, the most magical night of the year, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three ghosts determined to make him realise the true meaning of Christmas.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company's production of A Christmas Carol.

The show is in Gainsborough on Thursday, November 15 at 7.30pm and Friday, November 16 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £10 (£46 family ticket) on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk