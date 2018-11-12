Start Christmas early with Chapterhouse at Trinity Arts in Gainsborough

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is presenting A Christmas Carol at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week.
On Christmas Eve, the most magical night of the year, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three ghosts determined to make him realise the true meaning of Christmas.
The show is in Gainsborough on Thursday, November 15 at 7.30pm and Friday, November 16 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
Tickets are £16 and £10 (£46 family ticket) on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk