St Petersburg ballet presenting Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty at the Baths Hall

The Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet returns to Lincolnshire next week with two Tchaikovsky favourites, Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty.

Both will be performed at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe with Swan Lake being staged on Thursday, January 24 and The Sleeping Beauty the following night on Friday, January 25.

Under the direction of Marina Medvetskaya, this acclaimed company combines classical training and technique with the best-loved Russian ballets, accompanied by a full orchestra.

Swan Lake is the story of the prince and the swan princess in a a tragic tale of love that triumphs over evil, set to one of Tchaikovsky’s most famous scores.

The Sleeping Beauty is a premiere for the troupe and is the enchanting and romantic story of Princess Aurora who is rescued from a deep sleep by her valiant prince.

The wicked Carabosse and the beautiful Lilac Fairy are joined by a host of fairytale characters in the story.

Tickets for both productions are priced from £22 to £39 and are available now from the box office on 0844 8440444 or online at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk