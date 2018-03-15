Spring is sprung in symphony

Lincoln Symphony Orchestra is performing it’s spring concert at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

The programme will feature Schubert’s Symphony No.8 in B minor, ‘Unfinished’, Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D Major and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.5 in E minor, Op. 64

Richard Murray conducts the ensemble which is led by Caroline Siriwardena, who is also the solo violinist for the evening.

The concert is on Saturday, March 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14, £12 and £7 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2FEunpe