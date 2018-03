The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend to present A Night at the Symphony.

Conducted by Christoph Konig and joined by pianist Dimity Masleev, the orchestra will play Weber’s Euryanthe Overture, Rachmaniov’s Piano Concerto No.2 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.6, ‘Pathétique’.

The performance is on Sunday, March 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £33, £36.50, £23 and £17.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2CtEJKE