The New Theatre Royal Lincoln is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a special variety night event this weekend.

Hosted by Christopher Johnson and Barney Harwood the night will feature 125 performers from stage and screen, generously giving their time to raise money for the theatre’s restoration fund.

The show is on Saturday, January 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk