Sparkling comedy from Haxey Am Drams

Haxey Amateur Dramatic Society’s next production is a sparkling comedy whodunnit, “Holiday at Home” by Colin Barrow.

Lady Daphne Boucher resides with her faithful butler, Scribbins, and somewhat unsuitable maid, Lizzie Crawford, at Thrivington Hall.

A spate of jewellery thefts in the area prompts Lady Boucher to come up with a scheme to protect her own valuables. Her efforts appear to be thwarted, however, as Lizzie and the amorous Reverend Phillpots discover. The plot thickens with an untimely murder, setting Inspector Warwick some puzzling problems to solve. The play concludes with several surprise twists. Be sure you book soon for a great evening out.”

Performances are at Haxey Memorial Hall at 7.30pm on Thursday 22, Friday 23 and Saturday 24 March. Tickets are just £5 on 01427 754294.