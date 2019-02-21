Soccer AM star Lloyd Griffith live in Lincoln with new stand-up show

Host of Soccer AM on Sky Sports every Saturday morning, Lloyd Griffith brings his new stand-up show to the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week.

The former choirboy and goalkeeper, turned stand-up star, Lloyd will presenting a wide range of jokes, facts about cathedrals, some choral singing, some more jokes and the story about the time he had a toilet incident on the A46.

As seen on The Premier League Show (BBC2) and Live At The Comedy Store (Comedy Central), he is in Lincoln on Thursday, February 28.

Tickets are £12 (£6 unemployed, box office only) on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk