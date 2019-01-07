Snooker ace Jimmy White is cueing it up in Lincoln

Snooker legend Jimmy White will be appearing at an exhibition event at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this week.

A six-time finalist at the World Championships, ‘The Whirlwind’ still has an army of fans up and down the land and his charismatic style of play regularly sees him put in the same bracket as the likes of the late Alex Higgins and Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Fellow legend and 1985 world champion Dennis Taylor will MC the night and referee Michaela Tabb will be in charge of games.

The evening is on Friday, January 11 at 7.30pm and tickets start at £35 on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk