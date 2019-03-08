Snake Davis concert to help church celebrate special milestone

This year, All Saints church in Gainsborough is celebrating 275 years since it was rebuilt.

And a number of events have been planned to mark this milestone.

One of these events will be a concert by the internationally renowned saxophonist Snake Davis and his band, who will be appearing at the church on June 21 at 7.30pm.

The programme will include a wonderful mix of soul, world funk and jazz classics, always melodic, always soulful, with original material, plus Snake’s take on the all-time greats by Otis Reading, Junior Walker and Michael Jackson.

Tickets are £15 and £12 (under-14s free when accompanied by a paying adult) and available from the church cafe, on 01427 611036, Horsleys of Gainsborough or online at www.wegottickets.com/event/464004