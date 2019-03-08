Snake Davis concert to help church celebrate special milestone

Snake Davis will be performing at All Saints in Gainsborough in June
Snake Davis will be performing at All Saints in Gainsborough in June

This year, All Saints church in Gainsborough is celebrating 275 years since it was rebuilt.

And a number of events have been planned to mark this milestone.

One of these events will be a concert by the internationally renowned saxophonist Snake Davis and his band, who will be appearing at the church on June 21 at 7.30pm.

The programme will include a wonderful mix of soul, world funk and jazz classics, always melodic, always soulful, with original material, plus Snake’s take on the all-time greats by Otis Reading, Junior Walker and Michael Jackson.

Tickets are £15 and £12 (under-14s free when accompanied by a paying adult) and available from the church cafe, on 01427 611036, Horsleys of Gainsborough or online at www.wegottickets.com/event/464004