Sleaford Mods have a live date in Lincoln

Acclaimed duo Sleaford Mods are touring the UK this month and will play the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week.

The politically-charged and thought-provoking duo released their new album, Eton Alive, last month.

And this tour sees the new songs getting their first live airing.

Frontman Jason Williamson said: “Eton Alive speaks for itself really.

“Here we are once again in the middle of another elitist plan being digested slowly as we wait to be turned into faeces once more.”

Their Lincoln gig is on Thursday, March 21.

Tickets are £19.50 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk