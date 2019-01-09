Sleaford Mods announce Lincoln date on new tour

Acclaimed duo Sleaford Mods have announced a new UK tour for this spring.

And the run includes at date at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on March 21.

The politically-charged and thought-provoking duo release their new album, Eton Alive, next month before embarking on the tour of the same name.

Frontman Jason Williamson said: “Eton Alive speaks for itself really.

“Here we are once again in the middle of another elitist plan being digested slowly as we wait to be turned into faeces once more.”

Tickets for their Lincoln date are £19.50 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk