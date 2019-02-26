Sixties legends are back for another sensational experience

The Sensational 60’s Experience Tour is returning to Lincolnshire this week

Starring Mike Pender, the original voice of The Searchers, Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Fourmost, the show comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, March 1.

The six legendary names will play a night packed with hits including Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Hippy, Hippy Shake, Little Children, A Little Loving, plus many more.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £28 to £34 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk