Louth Choral Society is hosting a Come and Sing day at St James Church in Louth on Saturday, November 17.

Starting at 10am, the choir’s musical director, Allan Smith, will lead singers through three rehearsals of a selection of favourite choruses by Bach and Handel.

The day will end with a free concert at 4pm.

The cost of taking part is £10 per person (under-25s free) and under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit www.louthchoral.co.uk for more details.