Sing-a-long-a Grease is the word this weekend

Sing-a-long-a Grease is coming to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend for a night of interactive fun.

Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a T-bird or a Pink Lady but never quite felt cool enough to pull it off?

Well, now is your chance to don those pink jackets, grease up those quiffs and let your inhibitions go for an evening where you are the stars.

This is a cinema experience where you get to sing all the songs, do all the actions and be entertained by the show hosts whilst watching Grease on the big screen.

The evening begins with a Sing-a-long-a Grease hosts leading a vocal warm-up and showing you how to use your interactive prop bag during the film.

They will also suggest some appropriate heckles and accompanying actions.

Then just sit back and watch Danny and Sandy and the gang, while singing (and dancing) along to the lyrics on the screen.

So grab your T-Bird or Pink Lady gang and join in the fun.

Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation is essential.

The show is on Saturday, March 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18.55 on 0844 8440444 or on the website