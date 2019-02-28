Sherlock Holmes has a mystery to solve in Lincoln

The world’s greatest detective Sherlock Holmes comes to Lincoln next week when Blackeyed Theatre presents its thrilling new adaptation of The Sign of Four at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre.

When Mary Morstan arrives at Baker Street to request help following the mysterious disappearance of her father, Sherlock Holmes and his companion Dr Watson are plunged into a murky world of deception and a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.

It is at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre from Thursday, March 7 to Saturday, March 9.

Tickets are £15 and £5 on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk