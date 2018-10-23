Sheridan Smith stars in live screening of Funny Girl in Gainsborough

A live recording of Funny Girl - The Musical, starring Sheridan Smith, is being screened at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week.

Funny Girl is semi-biographical, based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedienne Fanny Brice (a role made famous by Barbara Streisand on Broadway and in the 1968 film adaptation), and her stormy relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein.

The screening is on Wednesday, October 24 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk