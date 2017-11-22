Shed Seven to play the Engine Shed in Lincoln

Britpop legends Shed Seven are live in Lincoln next week on their latest UK tour.

The band, famous for hits like Chasing Rainbows, Disco Down, Going for Gold, On Standby, She Left Me on Friday and Getting Better, will play the Engine Shed on Monday, November 27.

After a few years away, the band has reformed with all the original members .

This tour comes on the back the band releasing their fist new album in 16 years earlier this year.

Front man Rick Witter said: “You’ll get to hear all the songs you rightly should expect to hear but this time with a light sprinkling of new music to top it all off.”

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are £24 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2muY4nO