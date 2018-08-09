Shakespeare is going Steampunk in Lincoln

Shakespeare comes to Lincolnshire this month as Perfect Fifth Productions presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

But this will be A Midsummer night’s Dream with a twist – a steampunk twist.

What could be more quintessentially English and summery than going to watch some Shakespeare?

And in Lincoln, one of the highlights of the summer is, of course, the Steampunk Asylum at the end of August.

What, then, if the two were combined?

Well, now they are.

A Midsummer Night’s STeam will be performed at Lincoln Drill Hall on August 24 and August 26.

Colin Brimblecombe, the play’s director and the brains behind the whole idea, said: “It started out as a silly play on words.

“It was a silly discussion in a pub trying to think about future productions and how we could make them a bit different.

“Someone suggested STeam instead of Dream and we all laughed but then, the more I thought about it, the more I thought ‘yes, it will absolutely work’.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is one of Shakespeare’s best-known and most-loved plays.

It was written around 1595 and is fantastical tale which includes a Royal wedding, four lovers, warring fairies, incompetent amateur actors and a man turned into an ass – all during one summer’s night.

Colin continued: “It’s fast and funny.

“And the Steampunk-feel gives it that sense of future-modern style that Lincoln loves so much.”

As with many of Shakespeare’s comedies there’s also mistaken identity, fantastical characters and a whole heap of mischievous magic – love, magic and mayhem set against the magical moments of one midsummer night.

As part of the production, there will be a live band, led by well-known musicians Robert Steadman and Hannah Borrill, to accompany the play.

And in keeping with the somewhat unconventional approach the play is taking, audiences can expect some unexpected musical choices.

Perfect Fifth are a new kid on the block when it comes to theatre companies in Lincoln.

Their first show was a production of Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood back in March.

The play will be performed at the Drill Hall at 7.30pm on August 24 and 1.30pm on August 26.

Tickets are £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com