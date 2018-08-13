Serve up feast of food and theatre in Lincoln

Food and theatre combine in Lincoln this weekend as The Cakes & Ale Company presents Two Acts, Two Courses at The Blue Room.

The acts are the two acts of David Tristram’s play, Last Tango in Little Grimley.

Act one sees Little Grimley Amateur Dramatic Society is in trouble.

The membership has dwindled to four – and the audiences aren’t much bigger – and if they don’t come up with some rent money soon, they’re going to be thrown out.

Gordon, the society chairman, declares that ‘there’s only one thing that sells tickets these days – sex.’

Thus begins the chaotic and hilarious build-up to an evening of extraordinary home-grown drama – an evening the locals will never forget!

Act two sees society members Gordon, Margaret, Joyce and Bernard now turning their attentions to that staple of Christmas theatre – panto.

Little Grimley may be down to it’s last four amateur actors but that’s not going to stop them putting on a show to remember.

How it’s remembered is another matter entirely.

The show is on Friday, August 17 and Saturday, August 18 at 7pm both nights.

You will be asked to choose your meal option at the time of booking, whether that is online, on the phone or in person.

For details of the menu, visit www.lpac.co.uk/event/two-acts-two-courses-aug-18

Tickets are £25 per person on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk