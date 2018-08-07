Second chance to see Andre Rieu’s Maastricht concert in Gainsborough

If you missed the live screening of musical maestro Andre Rieu’s annual Maastricht concert at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough last month, then worry not

The venue is staging an ensore screening of the concert this weekend.

Known to millions as ‘the king of waltz’, Andre Rieu is one of the world’s most popular music artists.

Set against the stunning medieval backdrop of Andre’s hometown square, the spectacular Maastricht concert features the Dutch maestro in his element, along with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, sopranos, tenors and very special guests.

And viewers in Gainsborough can enjoy a front-row seat.

The concert is called Amore, My Tribute To Love and is Andre’s tribute to love, the love for music and for both of his families, the small one, his wife and children, and the big one, the Johann Strauss Orchestra.

As ever, Andre will deliver an unforgettable musical experience full of humour, fun and emotion for all ages.

There will also be the chance to see cinema host Charlotte Hawkins’ interview with Andre after he had stepped off the stage.

Viewers can also enjoy backstage access, interviews with Andre and his special guests, musical favourites and much more, exclusive to the cinema production.

The encore screening is on Saturday, August 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 from the box office on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk