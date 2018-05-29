Saxophone star Snake Davis has a date in Gainsborough

Acclaimed as one of the best saxophone players around, Snake Davis is live in Gainsborough this weekend.

Imagine a room full of the saxophone greats like Junior Walker, King Curtis, Clarence Clemmons, Charlie Parker, Michael Brecker and more and you get an idea of what Snake Davis show is like

Performing hits such as Baker Street, Supertramp, Walk on the Wild Side, Will You, and his own solos from Million Love Songs, Moving on Up, and Change, Snake and his band are live at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre