Sarah Millican is taking control at the Baths Hall

Comedy star Sarah Millican returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week with her new show Control Enthusiast.

Funny, frank and unapologetically filthy, Sarah Millican is not a control freak, she’s a control enthusiast.

She even controls her own insults.

Do you arrange the nights out, or are you in charge of passports on holiday?

Yes? Then you’re a control enthusiast too.

Whether you’re sorting the tickets for this show or turning up when you’re told to, welcome.

You’ll learn about rescue men, hospital pants, what can happen at a bra fitting, the benefits of casserole, tips on how to talk to shop assistants and the correct way to eat a biscuit.

This is the first of two new dates at the Baths Hall after the original ones were postponed due to the bad weather earlier this month.

She is in Scunthorpe on Monday, March 26 with the second rescheduled show on April 30.

Tickets bought for the original dates remain valid.

Any further available tickets are on 0844 854 2776 or http://bit.ly/2syHtlq

Please note: This show is for over-16s only.