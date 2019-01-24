Sam Bailey getting her teeth into Vampires Rock in Lincoln

X-Factor winner Sam Bailey heads the cast for Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock Ghost Train at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Sam plays the vampire queen in this latest tour of the hugely popular show packed with classic 80’s rock anthems by the likes of Queen, AC/DC, Meat Loaf, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Journey and more.

Sam Bailey is part of the cast of Vampires Rock in Lincoln. Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Vampires Rock has been entertaining the nation for more than two decades now with its blend of live music and tongue-in-cheek humour.

This latest version is in Lincoln on Thursday, February 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £30 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk