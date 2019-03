Four-time Classical Brit Award winner Russel Watson is live at Lincoln Drill Hall this week.

Having sold more than seven million albums worldwide, Russell Watson is firmly established as the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist of all time.

This new show will see him joined by his pianist and a guest choir.

His Lincoln show is on Friday, March 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £45 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com