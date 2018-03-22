Rumours of a night of Fleetwood Mac classics

Personally endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself, Fleetwood Mac tribute Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, are back on tour with a brand new show celebrating 40 years of the iconic Rumours album.

And it comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

The show will feature the legendary Rumours album note-for-note and in its entirety, plus many other Mac classics.

Encompassing nearly five decades of legendary music, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offer a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved bands of all time.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Sunday, March 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £33.50 and £23.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2DGI7Oo