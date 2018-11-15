Royal Philharmonic is off to Hollywood at the Baths Hall

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to The Baths Hall next week for the third and final time this year to celebrate the best of Hollywood with A Night at the Movies.

Conducted and presented by Pete Harrison, the orchestra will play popular pieces from a whole range of blockbuster film scores, including Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Apollo 13, The Avengers, ET, Out of Africa, Lord of the Rings, Witness, The Mission, Dances With Wolves, The Theory of Everything, 633 Squadron and more.

The concert is on Wednesday, November 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £26.45 from the box office on 0844 8440444 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk