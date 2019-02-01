Royal Philharmonic is going back to nature at the Baths Hall

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Lincolnshire this spring with the concert Music and Nature.

The ensemble will play a programme consisting of Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave), Elgar's Elegy For Strings, Mozart's Violin Concerto No.3 and Beethoven's Sypmhony No.6 'Pastoral'.

The concert takes place at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on April 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets start at £20.90 each and are available now on 0844 8440444 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

There will also be a chance to meet orchestra members in the Baths Hall foyer beforehand from 6.45pm.