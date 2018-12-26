Royal Philharmonic announces three new concert for Lincolnshire in 2019

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has announced it will return to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next year for another trio of concerts.

The series begins on April 4 with Music and Nature.

Opening with Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave), the concert will also feature Elgar’s Elegy for Strings, Mozart’s Violin Concerto No.3 and Beethoven’s Symphony No.6, ’Pastoral’.

The orchestra returns on September 20 to present Best of British.

Embracing British music in all its rich and diverse range, the orchestra will celebrate some of the country’s finest music with a programme including Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, Delius’ The Walk to Paradise Garden, Walton’s Spitfire Prelude and Fugue, Karl Jenkins’ Palladio and Elgar’s quintessentially English ‘Enigma’ Variations.

The orchestra’s final visit will be on November 20 for it’s popular film music gala.

Hear your all-time favourite movie themes and some of the greatest soundtracks ever written in this spectacular film music celebration for movie fans of all ages.

This concert features the famous scores behind the timeless adventures, with music from Murder on the Orient Express, La Dolce Vita, Schindler’s List, Star Wars, JFK and more.

Tickets for each concert are available now priced from £20.90 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk